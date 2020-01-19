Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $106,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,370.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

