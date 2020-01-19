Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

VGT opened at $259.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.31 and its 200-day moving average is $224.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $172.43 and a twelve month high of $259.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

