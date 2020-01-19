Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,908,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363,185 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,034,000 after purchasing an additional 88,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 664.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 181,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 157,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.09.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.