Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,650 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

