Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $282.85 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

