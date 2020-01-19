Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

