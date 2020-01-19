Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Masimo were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $9,279,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 163.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,449,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.74 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

