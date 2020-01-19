MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 441.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

