MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 816.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,416 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.