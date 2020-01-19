Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.48. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.