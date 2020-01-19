Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.44 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

