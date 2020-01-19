Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,857 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $428.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

