Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Down 1.8%

Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 234,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

