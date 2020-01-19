MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 389.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.90.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

