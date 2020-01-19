Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

