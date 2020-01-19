Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.74).

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNTA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 657,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,751,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $72,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,418. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

