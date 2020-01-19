Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €49.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.17 ($51.36).

EPA ALO opened at €45.46 ($52.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €41.84 and a 200-day moving average of €39.68. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

