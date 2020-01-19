MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

MSM stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,913 shares of company stock worth $6,343,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

