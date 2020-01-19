Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.50, approximately 129,940 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 64,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 million and a P/E ratio of -16.35.

About Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.