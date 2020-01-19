National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$378.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.30 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NPI. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.22.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$22.46 and a twelve month high of C$28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

