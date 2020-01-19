National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.38

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 138751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Grid by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 925,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in National Grid by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 433,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

