NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $67.44, but opened at $65.38. NetApp shares last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 4,229,840 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

