Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.86. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.09.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

