Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.92.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NDLS opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.77 million, a P/E ratio of 116.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 61.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.