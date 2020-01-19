Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.00

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $169.00 and last traded at $168.90, with a volume of 7662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $395,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock worth $6,641,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

