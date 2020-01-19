Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.22.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$22.46 and a 1-year high of C$28.58.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.