Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 85 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 85 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 89 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 94.27.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.