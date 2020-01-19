Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at CSFB

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

TSE:NVA opened at C$2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

