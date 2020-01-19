OneConnect Financial Technology Co.’s Quiet Period To End on January 22nd (NASDAQ:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology’s (NASDAQ:OCFT) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 22nd. OneConnect Financial Technology had issued 31,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company.

OCFT opened at $14.20 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

