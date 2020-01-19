Oppenheimer Comments on Mastercard Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $7.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura increased their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.64.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $323.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.56. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $324.03. The company has a market cap of $323.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $2,051,122.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,992,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,457,508,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,638 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,131. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

