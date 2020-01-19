Oppenheimer Weighs in on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

