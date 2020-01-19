Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 85,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $246.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

