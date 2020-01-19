Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PE. TD Securities cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.46.

PE opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $473,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth $221,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 259,884 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

