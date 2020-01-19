Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Investec downgraded Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 929.40 ($12.23).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,101.50 ($14.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 996.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 848.79.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

