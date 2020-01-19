Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,347,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,301,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $800,269.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $851,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,395. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $185.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 182.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

