Petmed Express (PETS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $27.26 on Friday. Petmed Express has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

