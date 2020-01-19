Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

