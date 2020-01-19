Pi Financial Analysts Give Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) a C$2.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:AU opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 million and a PE ratio of -102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.74. Aurion Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.35.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.