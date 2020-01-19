Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.20

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 100.25 ($1.32), with a volume of 398865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.90 ($1.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The firm has a market cap of $551.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.68.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.