Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.65.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$10.71 on Friday. Pinnacle Renewable has a 12 month low of C$5.98 and a 12 month high of C$12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.17. The company has a market cap of $356.74 million and a PE ratio of 181.53.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

