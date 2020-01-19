Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hershey in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.33. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,227 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

