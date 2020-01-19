PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

