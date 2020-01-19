Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.88 and a 1-year high of C$18.30.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$175.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

