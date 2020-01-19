PriceSmart, Inc. Same-Store Sales Decrease by 0.1% in December (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales dropped 0.1% in the month of December. PriceSmart’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295,781 shares in the company, valued at $321,496,250.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $512,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,087 shares of company stock worth $5,466,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $79,786,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 38.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $7,316,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,138,000 after buying an additional 116,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

