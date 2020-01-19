Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of PG opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $314.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

