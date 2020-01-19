Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

