Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $50.36, 88,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 350,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.83.

About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

