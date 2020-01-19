Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Issued By US Capital Advisors

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

HFC opened at $46.92 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 639,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

