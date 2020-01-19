Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Raised by Analyst

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

BX opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,872,000 after acquiring an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,263,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

