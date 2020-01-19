Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

NYSE:DLR opened at $124.44 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.